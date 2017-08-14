Scattered rain for Monday

After plenty of showers Saturday, it was a pretty nice Sunday in Mid-Michigan. While some of us will remain dry for today, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing this afternoon and evening ending the dry weather for others.

Today & Tonight

We're off to a pretty quiet start in Mid-Michigan right now, with only isolated showers at best expected for the morning commute. Most will make the commute dry and even if you do see a shower, it shouldn't be heavy at all.

Temperatures will be pretty comfortable in the 50s and 60s as you head out the door with pleasant levels of humidity.

Lunchtime and onward into the afternoon & evening will carry the better chances of rain for Monday. Coverage of rain and storms will be scattered, so it won't be raining in your location all day long if you need to get things done outdoors or want to attend things like the Midland County Fair or Cheeseburger in Caseville.

We're not expecting severe weather this afternoon, but a few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail. As always, we'll keep our eyes on it and if any warnings are issued, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.

Things should quiet down for a good chunk of the late evening and overnight period, but a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible toward Tuesday morning's commute. Overnight lows should settle into the 50s and 60s again tonight.

