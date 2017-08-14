Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

While we managed to stay dry this morning showers and thunderstorms have returned this afternoon. Rain this afternoon won't be much more than your garden variety thunderstorms, but some could contain gusty winds and small hail. The rest of week looks a little worse than it actually is. You can find the 7-Day Forecast, 24/7, on our website!

Today & Tonight

Not too bad...for a Monday. Today is a split between those seeing rain and those staying dry. Some will see a few pop up thunderstorms while others stay dry all day with no rain at all.

Scattered thunderstorms are dotting the map in a few spots this afternoon. Coverage of rain and storms is scattered, so it won't be raining in your location all day long. If you need to get things done outdoors or want to attend things like the Midland County Fair or Cheeseburger in Caseville you should be O.K., but check the radar before heading out.

We're not expecting severe weather, but a few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail. As always, we'll keep our eyes on it and if any warnings are issued, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.

To keep tabs on the rain all day long, check out our Interactive Radar!

Things should quiet down for a good chunk of the late evening and overnight period, but a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible toward Tuesday morning's commute. Overnight lows should settle into the 50s and 60s again tonight.

Tuesday & Wednesday

This will be the nicest and most likely driest part of the week. We do see a chance for rain most days, but the dry periods will outweigh the rainy periods we see both days.

Tuesday will start with a chance for a few showers left over from tonight. Showers tomorrow will be light and mostly done by about noon, or shortly after. For the rest of the day Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temps in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will be the opposite of Tuesday. We will be dry for most of the daylight hours with rain moving in late at night. If you have chores outdoors get them done early we will stay rain free for a good portion of the day. Rain then moves in after dark during the overnight hours.

Highs on Wednesday will reach into the lower 80s as well.

Thursday

This by far will be the rainiest day of the week. If you've been hoping for rain then Thursday will likely be the day you've been waiting for. Widespread rain with some rumbles of thunder are expected to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

It won't rain every second of the day, but a widespread, soaking rain is possible. There is a trade off with the rain. It will be very humid Thursday with dew points rising into the upper 60s and 70s will border on oppressive. High temps in the lower 80s will feel warmer due to the high humidity.

Thursday may be a good day to get clearing indoors done or maybe curl up with a good book.

