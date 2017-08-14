LGBTQ rights group asks for legal protections

A LGBTQ rights group has asked the Michigan Civil Rights Commission for legal protections.

There is currently a prohibition on sex discrimination to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity.

People who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or queer in Michigan are currently not protected by the 1976 Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act, which means they can be legally discriminated against in housing, employment and public accommodations.

The commission is expected to address the advocacy group's request at a September 18 meeting in Lansing.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.