Soldiers hurt in I-75 crash involving military convoy - WNEM TV 5

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

At least one person was hurt after a crash involving a military convoy. 

It happened Saturday, Aug. 12 on I-75 between the Bridgeport Township and Birch Run exits.

Officials said the soldiers were taken to Saint Mary's of Michigan in Saginaw to be looked over. Military members standing outside the hospital said the men were doing fine. 

The troopers were in Michigan for the annual Northern Strike War Games at Camp Grayling. They were headed back to their base in Ohio when the crash happened. 

