STARS buses offers passengers free ride to test new routes

Big changes could be coming to the way you get around town, but before any changes are made, the company wants to make sure everything goes smoothly.

On Sunday, STARS buses in Saginaw offered passengers a free ride to test the new routes.

"I like that. Right by my house. Right across the street a matter of fact,” Sandra Boone said.

Change doesn't always come easy, but STARS is trying to take the pain out of a big change coming to their bus routes. It’s the first time they'll take a new path in more than 40 years.

The company gave their riders a chance to test the new routes for free in exchange for feedback.

"We're very excited - excited to get to see the feedback from the public just to see their comments and any issues or concerns they might see before we actually roll out on the twenty first,” Manager of Transportation Sherina Turner said.

Many riders depend on the service to get to work, doctors’ appointments and go grocery shopping. So, a switch could completely change their whole routine.

Boone rides the busses every single day to get to work, so when she got the opportunity to ride for free and try out the new changes, she jumped at the opportunity.

“Oh my God, I've been waiting years for this to come. I work six days a week at the McDonalds on Tittabawassee and sometimes I work on Sundays and I just love riding the bus,” Boone said.

Boone said she takes her commute seriously. She even brought a pen and paper to take notes, but couldn't find a complaint.

In fact, she even said the changes could help her pick up a second job.

"They've got the lift running 24 hours a day on Sundays because I might get a part-time job and so now I’ll have a way to work and back home,” Boone said.

The new system officially begins on Aug. 21.

STARS encourages everyone who rides the bus to come test the new routes.

