Volunteers needed to fix up local community

Volunteers are asked to strap on their tool belts and get to work to fix up a local community.

Habitat for Humanity plans to revitalize eight homes in Saginaw County's Thomas Township with the help of the people living there.

About 200 volunteers are expected to take part in the week-long project, but more are needed.

If you want to lend a hand, just show up at the former Shooters of Saginaw at either 7:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.