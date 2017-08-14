Michigan man dies in police custody

Michigan State Police are investigating after a man died in police custody.

Devon Glass, 26, was in a fight Wednesday night at Touch of Class Nightclub, which resulted in his arrest.

Relatives said Glass complained he was hurt and needed to go to the hospital, but officers with the River Rouge Police Department instead took him to their police station where he died.

Michigan State Police are conducting an independent investigation to determine what happened, while River Rouge Police are not commenting.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CNN. All rights reserved.