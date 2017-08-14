Body cam footage shows scuffle between firefighter, police officers

Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.
It will be an emotional week for the family of a Mid-Michigan woman who was killed in her sleep more than two decades ago.
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.
Traveling is tedious. Not only do you have to deal with connecting flights, luggage, customs, and extremely long lines, you also have to worry about how you look for new passport photos. Chelsea Ramos had that problem.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
The 32-year old woman killed in Charlottesville on Saturday has been identified.
