Body cam footage shows scuffle between firefighter, police officers

Body cam footage shows a Detroit firefighter get into a scuffle with two police officers.

The video from June shows Michael Cretu grab the wrist of one of the officers. The situation gets more physical from there and one of the body cams goes flying.

The other officer's camera is still rolling, and it captures more of the struggle.

You can see the officers having a difficult time getting control of Cretu.

"It quickly escalated into a...the suspect, the neighbor grabbing our officer's wrist, and it ended up being an arrest incident,” said Capt. Robert Nenciarini with the Livonia Police Department. “I would have preferred that they deescalated it a little bit, but overall, they didn't have too much of a choice when he grabbed their wrist. You shouldn't grab the wrist of an officer. When you do that, there's going to be problems."

Police said they first responded at Cretu's home after receiving a complaint from a neighbor. Police said Cretu was hostile and would not follow their orders.

The Detroit firefighter has already accepted a plea deal on misdemeanor charges.

He was sentenced to one year of probation.

