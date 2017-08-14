Michigan family discovers dried blood in relative's hospital room

A family in Michigan says a recent emergency room visit turned into a very nasty ordeal.

They were with a relative who was receiving treatment and discovered dried blood in the patient's room. The family is concerned in part because their relative had blood drawn in the same room.

“Um... disgusting I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” Mary Decker said.

The Deckers said they noticed drips of blood on her pulse ox machine and the trails of dark, red dots led them to more.

"It was disgusting. There was blood on the railing [and] drips of blood on the bottom of the bed. We go around and we're like ' oh my gosh ' splattered blood everywhere,” Steffani Decker said.

Dried blood wasn't the only hospital headache for the family.

"It's just like a movie,” Steffani Decker said.

Mary Decker said she got two pictures before security stormed in and told her she could not take pictures due to hospital policy.

Eager to get proof of the unresolved issue, she fired off three more.

This time the family said three security guards showed up demanding she let them delete the evidence or they'd kick her out.

"The three security guards gloved and said they was physically going to put their hands on us and remove us,” Mary Decker said.

Officials at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids said the situation is extremely uncommon, calling this a "needle in a haystack."

A statement issued read in part "once aware of this matter, we immediately moved the patient to a different room, and in speaking with Ms. Decker we had the opportunity to express our regret."

It later said "when standards are not met, we work to promptly address and correct the matter."

As for the family's accusation that security attempted to kick them out, hospital officials said they would never do that.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.