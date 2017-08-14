Culver's employee serves musical performance with your order

Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
A father facing charges for leaving his 3-year-old child in a hot car opened up about the incident and said he doesn't want other parents to make the same mistake he did.More >
A father facing charges for leaving his 3-year-old child in a hot car opened up about the incident and said he doesn't want other parents to make the same mistake he did.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
It will be an emotional week for the family of a Mid-Michigan woman who was killed in her sleep more than two decades ago.More >
It will be an emotional week for the family of a Mid-Michigan woman who was killed in her sleep more than two decades ago.More >
In the post, the sheriff said he received a report from a Caro resident who said they had a laptop delivered to their home by FedEx, but they had no idea who ordered it.More >
In the post, the sheriff said he received a report from a Caro resident who said they had a laptop delivered to their home by FedEx, but they had no idea who ordered it.More >
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman found a man dead in a driveway beside his vehicle.More >
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman found a man dead in a driveway beside his vehicle.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
Traveling is tedious. Not only do you have to deal with connecting flights, luggage, customs, and extremely long lines, you also have to worry about how you look for new passport photos. Chelsea Ramos had that problem.More >
Traveling is tedious. Not only do you have to deal with connecting flights, luggage, customs, and extremely long lines, you also have to worry about how you look for new passport photos. Chelsea Ramos had that problem.More >
Authorities say a teen girl has died and a woman is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in Midland County.More >
Authorities say a teen girl has died and a woman is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in Midland County.More >