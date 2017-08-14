AAA: Statewide average gas prices rise 7 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.49 per gallon. That's about 23 cents more than at the same point last year.
AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.43 per gallon in the Jackson area. The highest was about $2.52 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.
The Detroit-area's average rose about 3 cents from a week ago to $2.47 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
