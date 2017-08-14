Off-duty officer, others help man who crashed during seizure - WNEM TV 5

Off-duty officer, others help man who crashed during seizure

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a man who crashed his vehicle into a ditch suffered a seizure before losing control of his vehicle.

It happened about 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 on N. Van Dyke Road near Mushroom Road in Sanilac County’s Lamotte Township.

Investigators said a 27-year-old Grand Blanc man suffered a seizure while driving a 2014 Chevy Malbu southbound on N. Van Dyke.

The man lost control of the car, causing it to swerve off the road, enter the east ditch and come to rest against a group of trees.

The man was helped by other drivers as well as an off-duty officer until paramedics could arrive on scene.

He was taken to Marlette Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Police did not release the driver’s name.

