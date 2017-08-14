Back to the Bricks 2017

It’s time to rev up your engine and head Back to the Bricks.
The annual experience exploring classic cars is heading back to Mid-Michigan.
The five-day event kicks off Tuesday, August 15, with a party at the US 23 Drive-In theater on Fenton Road in Mundy Township. The 1981 edition of "Cannonball Run" will begin at dusk. Gates open at 4 p.m. so check out the displays and enjoy the music that begins at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 5 – 9 p.m. you can check out the “Rolling Cruises” from Saginaw Street in downtown Flint to Grand Blanc.
On August 17 and 18 car enthusiasts have the chance to swap stories and find parts and accessories for their classics. The Swap Meet is happening at Kirkridge Presbyterian Church in Grand Blanc.
On Friday, August 18, it’s the Back to the Bricks free outdoor Cruise “N” Concert. Head to the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, Flint, for live music starting at 7:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair to take in the tunes and also check out vendors and children’s activities.
Saturday, August 19 is your chance to check out vehicles of every age and description. Head to downtown Flint from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take pictures, buy souvenirs, and enjoy the fun. Show cars line up at the University of Michigan-Flint lot at the corner of Saginaw and Fifth Avenue.
