Teen killed, woman hurt in wrong-way crash on US-10

Authorities say a teen girl has died and a woman is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in Midland County.

It happened about 11:16 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 on eastbound US-10 west of Stark Road in Lincoln Township.

Midland County Central Dispatch said they received reports of a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lane of US-10 near Eastman Road at about 11:14 p.m.

Two minutes later, the head-on crash was reported.

Investigators said 67-year-old Janice Rozek of Auburn was driving her red 2006 Chevy Equinox westbound on eastbound US-10 when she hit a black 2000 Lincoln Town Car driven by 18-year-old Kristina Garafalo.

Police said the impact of the crash caused Garafalo’s vehicle to rest sideways on the road. A short time later her car was hit by a silver 2005 Pontiac G6 driven by 18-year-old Brett Bohn of Sanford.

Investigators said Bohn was unable to stop in time and hit the rear passenger corner of Garafalo’s car.

Garafalo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rozek was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center with critical injuries.

Bohn and his two passengers were not hurt.

Police are still waiting for toxicology reports, but said there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

