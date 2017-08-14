Sheriff: New scam involves FedEx impersonation

Authorities are warning about a new scam involving people pretending to be from FedEx.

The warning was made by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Aug. 12.

In the post, the sheriff said he received a report from a Caro resident who said they had a laptop delivered to their home by FedEx, but they had no idea who ordered it.

“The next day someone representing Fe Ex came to the door, and left a note saying it was a mistake and wanted the laptop back,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

The homeowner was suspicious and called Best Buy where the laptop was bought. They found someone had accessed their information and ordered the laptop with the resident’s credit card and address.

The suspects then had the laptop sent to the resident’s home so they could pick it up, pretending to be FedEx.

“Searching online it appears this scam has been happening in other areas,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said if the same happens to you, to call 911 and report it immediately.

