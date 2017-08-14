Driver in crash that killed five: 'I wish I had died'

A Mid-Michigan man charged in a deadly crash that killed five said he is overwhelmed with regret over his actions.

Matthew Jordan Carrier, 21, of Fenton was arraigned on 19 felony counts stemming from the deadly crash on May 9.

During an arraignment hearing, a Livingston County prosecutor said Carrier’s blood-alcohol level was “well in excess” of the limit for driving. The prosecutor also said Carrier was driving close to 100 mph when he smashed into Albert Boswell’s vehicle.

Two people in Carrier's vehicle died. Three in the vehicle driven by Boswell died, including a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet that night.

Carrier said all he remembers about the crash was waking up “in a field” with leg pain, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Carrier said he is overwhelmed by his actions and wants the victims’ families to know he is sorry, the media outlet reported

“I never meant to do what I did to those people. “I can’t imagine how they feel. I know how I feel and I feel terrible. I would love to take it all back, but I can’t,” Carrier said according to the Detroit Free Press. “It was an accident. I wish I had died.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.