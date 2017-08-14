Man found dead beside car, investigation ongoing

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman found a man dead in a driveway beside his vehicle.

It happened on Sunday, August 13, at 1:31 p.m.

A woman called officials after she drove into a driveway on Kay Street off Isabella Road and found the 45-year-old man from Union Township dead in his driveway.

Deputies said it appeared the man had been dead for several hours, apparently shot in the head.

A gun was also found under some clothing in the driveway.

Because of the unusual circumstances, the Michigan State Police forensic mobile unit was called to process the scene, and along with the deputies, were on the scene for more than nine hours.

Officials said it appears the man may have taken his own life, but the incident is still under investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.

