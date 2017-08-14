Iconic Michigan bar destroyed by fire

An iconic bar and restaurant in Michigan has been destroyed by fire.

The fire happened Monday morning at The Corner Bar on North Main Street in Rockford.

Investigators told our CBS affiliates at WWMT the fire was fueled by gas, and firefighters spent more than two hours battling the blaze.

Luckily, no one was inside the building and there were no injuries.

The bar was built in 1873 and was the oldest brick building in the town of Rockford, according to its website. It was well-known for the Hot Dog Hall of Fame that boasted a wall of champions.

The restaurant thanked their friends, fans and family on Facebook:

