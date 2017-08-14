Man behind Flint mayor recall makes bid for her position

The man behind a petition to recall a Mid-Michigan mayor has announced his bid for her office.

Arthur Woodson said there wasn’t one specific thing that fueled his recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, but what it boils down to is residents are fed up.

“People was coming looking for us to sign the petition. We didn't even have to say anything,” Woodson said.

It’s why Woodson believe he would make a better choice for city office.

“I pledge to bring community and sound judgement and know-how to the office. I am pleased and honored to announce that, and at the same time as an activist, I have gained an understanding of the complexities of city government – including its capabilities and its limitations,” Woodson said in a video posted to Facebook.

As mayor, Woodson said he would work with the police union to reach a contract, saying officers are “underpaid and understaffed and overworked.”

Another issue Woodson said he would conquer is blight.

“We have money going in on the north side and east side to tear down, but we don’t have anything to build up,” Woodson said.

The election for city mayor is less than three months away.

Watch the full video here:

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.