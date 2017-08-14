Man airlifted after fiery Huron County crash

Authorities said a man was severely burned when he crashed and rolled his SUV in Huron County.

It happened about 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 on Pobanz Road, south of Kilmanagh Road.

Investigators said a Chevy Trailblazer was heading north on Pobanz Road at a high right of speed when the driver lost control on the gravel roadway.

The SUV entered the ditch and rolled several times, police said. It then caught fire.

The driver, 31-year-old Kraig Lloyd Elliot from Sterling Heights, was severely burned and taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a Flint burn unit for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.