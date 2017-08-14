Heritage HS student honored for saving lives of 3 men on Wixom Lake

A Heritage High School student is being credited with saving the lives of three men.

On July 14, 2016, three men were on a small fishing boat on Wixom Lake when high winds kicked up and capsized their boat. The men were floating away from their capsized boat when Cade Beall noticed the men and rushed out on a jet ski to help.

Cade, who was at the lake visiting his grandmother, rescued all three men.

If not for Cade’s actions, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s said he men would have struggled to stay above water and ultimately drowned.

On August 12, Sheriff Mike Shea recognized Cade at the Wixom Lake Association’s annual meeting.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Sheriff Mike Shea, Cade Beall and one of the rescued men, Bob Schneider of Shields, on their Facebook page.

