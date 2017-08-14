Solar Eclipse Events and Viewing Parties

We are only one short week away from the solar eclipse!

If, like me, you’re excited to view the eclipse, early indications look like the weather may cooperate. (yay!)

With the big event quickly approaching you may be searching for a way to enjoy the event or the get the kids involved.

Thankfully there are plenty of events all over Michigan you can attend. Below are just a few:

Robert T. Longway Planetarium is hosting The Eclipse Experience. The event is Monday, August 21 from 11 AM- 4 PM. All ages are welcome and the event is free to attend. It includes free telescope observing, outdoor activities for kids, and a live stream of the eclipse in the dome. There is a show called Eclipse: The Sun Revealed that will run at 12:30 and 3:30 PM. The show does cost money. $6 for adults and $4 for kids age 2-11 and seniors. Solar eclipse glasses will also be available for $1 while supplies last. Delta College Planetarium and Learning Center is hosting: Solar Eclipse Viewing Planetarium Special. The event will be Monday, August 21 from 1-3 PM. The planetarium will have solar telescopes set up so you can get an up close look at the moon as it eclipses the sun. There will also be a live stream of the eclipse through NASA. It is free to attend. If you’re willing to drive at bit The Michigan Science Center in Detroit will be hosting a number of hands-on-activities for kids. You can join amateur astronomers in safely looking at the sun with telescopes as the earth falls in the shadow of the moon beginning around noon. They will also have a live stream of the eclipse in the Toyota Engineering Theater from 11:30 AM-5 PM. They will also host a Pinhole Solar Viewer workshop where they will demonstrate how to use simple household items to create a safe way to view the eclipse. There will also be a few shows for purchase at the Planetarium. Admission is the only cost to attend. Albion College in Albion, MI is also hosting a free 2017 Solar Eclipse viewing. The event will run from 1-3:30 PM on Monday, August 21 on the roof of Palenske Hall at the college. The college’s astronomy club will have telescopes set up on the roof of the building for people to view. The club will also have a limited number of glasses available to view the eclipse. Another bit of a drive, but the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor will host an eclipse viewing at the Diag on the central campus. Museum staff and members of the U-M department of Astronomy will be on the Michigan Diag for viewing. They will have several viewing options available including telescopes, projections, and eclipse glasses. It is free from 1-4 PM. Kent District Library in East Grand Rapids will also be hosting an eclipse viewing party August 21 from 11 AM-2 PM. The library will offer eclipse glasses and there will also be games and activities for the kids. It is free to attend.

Of course, you don’t even have to go somewhere to view the eclipse. You can step out your front door and look up (only with the proper protection of course!).

If you are interested in an event but don’t want to drive you can always check with your local library for any local or nearby events.

As always if you plan to view the eclipse make sure you have the proper equipment or eclipse glasses to protect your eyes.

Only one week to go!

