Michigan man accused in fatal crash says he's sorry

A Michigan man charged with second-degree murder for a vehicle crash that left five people dead says he wants the victims' families to know he's sorry.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that 21-year-old Matthew Jordan Carrier was arraigned last month on a 19-count felony complaint. The charges also include operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and driving on a suspended license causing death.

Carrier says he recalls consuming large amounts of alcohol the night of May 9, when police say he struck another car while driving. He says he doesn't remember the crash.

Passengers in Carrier's vehicle were killed, as were those in the other car.

Carrier said Friday "it would be fair" if he went to prison.

He's jailed without bond. He returns to court Aug. 23.

