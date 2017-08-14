Divers recover body near site of Lake Superior boat mishap

Authorities say divers searching the waters of Lake Superior for a missing person after a boating accident have recovered a body.

Michigan State Police say the Alger County Dive Team located the body Monday near the site of the accident near Au Train Island. The name of the person hasn't been released.

Police say a large wave swamped a pontoon boat Sunday evening, sending all seven occupants overboard. Six of the occupants were rescued and treated for hypothermia.

The island is located a short distance off shore between Marquette and Munising.

