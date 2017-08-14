Showers linger tonight, but we dry out tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this evening, with some storms producing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even some small hail. That rain will linger into the overnight hours and some may even linger into morning as well. Heading into the rest of the day, we will see the skies dry out with some sun peeking through the clouds. As always, keep up to date with the latest 7-Day Forecast.

Tonight

Variable cloudiness overnight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. You can keep an eye on the rain with our Interactive Radar. The intensity of the storms will be decreasing overnight. Lows will dip into the low 60s with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the morning, but the rain will exit in time for the afternoon. After the rain passes, expect partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

High pressure takes over for Wednesday. This will lead to party cloudy skies across Mid-Michigan. You'll want to enjoy it because Thursday won't be such a great day. Highs on Wednesday will top out around 80 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday is shaping up to be gray, gloomy, and rainy. A low pressure will bring widespread rain to Mid-Michigan. This rain will be a welcome sight for some folks with how dry it has been recently. On the other hand, the humidity will be high so it will feel rather sticky. Highs will be right around 80, into the low 80s.

The Weekend

Scattered showers will linger into early Friday and while it will dry out, a chance for spotty showers will pop up once again on Saturday. Neither day will be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy on both days. Sunday will be dry and comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on all three days will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.