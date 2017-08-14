Tuesday improvement

A few speed bumps remain before we see our weather turn a favorable corner on Tuesday! As always, keep up to date with the latest 7-Day Forecast.

Overnight

Showers and a few stray rumbles trailing behind the main swath from Monday evening will make their exit from Michigan as we head into the overnight period. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be left behind, but that won't exactly mean we're getting off scott-free.

Leftover moisture from the earlier rain, combined with diminishing winds and cooling temperatures will lead to scattered pockets of fog. Some of it could be dense and lead to rapid reduction in visibility, so remain alert in your overnight or early-morning travels. Adding to the road hazards will be returning showers and a few possible thunderstorms just in time for the morning commute. Lows will slip to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the morning, but the rain will exit in time for the afternoon. After the rain passes, expect partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

High pressure takes over for Wednesday. This will lead to party cloudy skies across Mid-Michigan. You'll want to enjoy it because Thursday won't be such a great day. Highs on Wednesday will top out around 80 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday is shaping up to be gray, gloomy, and rainy. A low pressure will bring widespread rain to Mid-Michigan. This rain will be a welcome sight for some folks with how dry it has been recently. On the other hand, the humidity will be high so it will feel rather sticky. Highs will be right around 80, into the low 80s.

The Weekend

Scattered showers will linger into early Friday and while it will dry out, a chance for spotty showers will pop up once again on Saturday. Neither day will be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy on both days. Sunday will be dry and comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on all three days will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

