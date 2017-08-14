Man gets 16-20 years in Detroit officer's hit-and-run death

A man has been sentenced to 16 to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder in the fatal hit-and-run of a Detroit police officer.

Fifty-five-year-old Steve Guzina of Lincoln Park also received 10-15-year sentences on each of two other charges: operating under the influence causing death and not stopping at the scene of an accident. The sentences will run concurrently.

Guzina pleaded guilty last month to hitting 40-year-old Officer Myron Jarrett and causing the officer's death Oct. 28 on the city's west side while Jarrett was assisting other officers with a traffic accident investigation.

Prosecutors have said Guzina was under the influence of crack cocaine while driving at a high speed past the accident scene.

Guzina will receive 290 days credit for time spent in jail while awaiting trial.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.