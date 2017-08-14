Mid-Michigan woman wins $169K playing lottery

A Mid-Michigan woman hit it big in the state lottery.

She won $169,555 playing Fantasy 5 online. The winner is from Essexville.

She matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on July 12 - 08-19-22-28-30 - to win the jackpot.

“I log in to my online Lottery account almost every day” said the player. “One day when I logged in, I saw a box that said: ‘Taxable Winnings.’ I thought to myself: ‘I’ve never had any taxable winnings,’ and boy, was I surprised when I clicked on the box.”

She plans to pay bills, do some home improvements and buy some hunting property with her winnings.

