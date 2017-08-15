UPDATE: I-75 reopens following serious crash - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: I-75 reopens following serious crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A busy Mid-Michigan interstate has reopened after a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened on I-75, north of I-675 between Bay and Saginaw Counties.

The highway was shut down for several hours between M-84 and I-675 following the crash.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries. 

