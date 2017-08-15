Power outage reported in downtown Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Power outage reported in downtown Saginaw

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Parts of Mid-Michigan are left in the dark Tuesday morning.

Consumers Energy is now working to restore power to parts of downtown Saginaw.

The lights went out just after midnight, just east of the Genesee Avenue Bridge.

Another outage was reported near the Johnson Street Bridge about 2:30 a.m.

Consumers expects to get the power back on about 10 a.m. 

The outage has left 83 customers in the dark, according to Consumers. 

