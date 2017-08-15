'Concussion' doctor says letting kids play football is child abuse

It's no secret playing football and other contact sports can put your child at risk of getting seriously hurt, but does that make it child abuse?

The doctor who discovered the damaging effects of repeated hits in football is doubling down on condemning the sport.

It's his reaction to a recent study that 110 out of 111 former NFL players who donated their brain to science had the degenerative disease, CTE.

The doctor, whose life and findings were recently dramatized by the Will Smith movie "Concussion" said letting anyone under the age of 18 play football is child abuse.

In today's Where Moms Meet segment, we want to hear from you. Would you consider football to be child abuse? Comment on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.