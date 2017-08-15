Anthony Scaramucci: 'You know your expiration date is coming' - WNEM TV 5

Anthony Scaramucci: 'You know your expiration date is coming'

He was fired by President Donald Trump.

Now, Anthony Scaramucci has revealed a few details about his short 10 days in the White House.

The former Communications Director sat down Monday night with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."

Colbert: Do you feel burned or back-stabbed?

Scaramucci: No, not at all.

Colbert: Really?

Scaramucci: When you take a job like that, Stephen, you know your expiration date is coming. I just didn’t know I’d last like a carton of milk.

