Noose found at Michigan school playground

Authorities are investigating after a noose was found hanging at a Michigan school playground.

Muskegon Public Schools posted Monday, Aug. 14 about the incident on their Facebook page. School officials said the noose was found at the Glenside Elementary School playground Sunday morning.

“A Head Start teacher found it, immediately called her supervisor, took a photo for the supervisor, and took it down right away,” the statement said.

School officials said police are examining surveillance video to find who was responsible.

“There were no other unusual events at Glenside or at any other school facilities. [Monday], Head Start staff reported to Glenside for their first day of work as planned,” per the statement.

Glenside Elementary School houses 10 early childhood classrooms, offices, and adult education classes.

“This symbol does not belong in a place of learning and will not be tolerated by our district or the surrounding community,” Superintendent Justin Jennings said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Muskegon Police Department.

