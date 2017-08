Former youth pastor enters plea in decade-old abuse case

A former youth pastor has admitted to sexually abusing a young boy in western Michigan a decade ago.

WOOD-TV reports 31-year-old Daniel Hoffman pleaded guilty last week to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He's jailed without bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Authorities say Hoffman was being treated at a hospital for mental health issues last year when he told a nurse about the abuse. The victim, a former neighbor if Hoffman in Jenison who is now an adult, told detectives that it happened between 2003 and 2008. Hoffman was charged in May.

Since the period when the alleged abused took place, Hoffman worked in a school district and as a youth minister.

