Discovery of remains in Grand River investigated as homicide

Authorities say human remains found in the Grand River in mid-Michigan may be those of a homicide victim.

Ingham County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Chauncy Shattuck tells the Lansing State Journal that they're treating the case as a homicide, but not releasing details.

Investigators have said people were pulling debris from the river Friday near a canoe landing in Aurelius Township, near Lansing. They found what was thought to be a human bone. Ingham County sheriff's officials said a dive team found additional remains in a container.

The department is working with the medical examiner to determine the identity.

