Rain quickly fades, pleasant afternoon & evening

After a quiet start yesterday, we saw rain and thunderstorms in parts of Mid-Michigan during the evening hours. As we head into Tuesday, expect the opposite today with the second half much nicer than the first.

Today & Tonight

Rain showers will quickly exit this morning, eventually ending by the lunch hour as a cold front continues passing through the region. Any rain that's left at this point, is likely light rain. Fog has also been a problem for some on the morning drive, but visibility has been improving through the morning.

The clouds will be slower to exit, but skies are expected to clear as the day goes on. By lunchtime, we should start seeing the clouds thin out in most areas then those breaks will be more numerous as the afternoon and evening progress.

Temperatures will respond nicely to the increased sunshine, taking values in the 60s this morning into the upper 70s if not lower 80s this afternoon. Northerly winds will keep things a bit cooler near the lakeshore.

Skies remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight period, which should allow temperatures to really cool off into the middle and upper 50s overnight for most locations.

