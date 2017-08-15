Mustang crashes with John Deere tractor in Sanilac County

Authorities said two men were hurt after a Ford Mustang crashed with a John Deere tractor in Sanilac County.

It happened about 10:35 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 on Frenchline Road near Germania Road in Marlette Township.

Investigators said a 2002 Ford Mustang driven by a 32-year-old Sandusky man was heading westbound on Frenchline road when it crashed with a John Deere tractor that was heading westbound.

The tractor was driven by a 26-year-old man from Marlette.

The crash caused the tractor to leave the road and flip in a ditch. Both vehicle had “substantial damage,” according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the tractor was taken by ambulance to Marlette Regional Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Mustang was taken by personal vehicle to McKenzie Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions were not released.

The names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.