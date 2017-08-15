Man arrested following vandalism at northern Michigan church

Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested after a church in Michigan's Upper Peninsula was vandalized and set on fire.

Police in Escanaba say they found the Harbor Lights Church of God filled with smoke on Monday night and walls of the church had been spray painted.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set in the church's kitchen area.

Police questioned the Gladstone man before arresting him for breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and arson. His name wasn't immediately released, pending a court hearing.

He's jailed and authorities are working to determine if others were involved.

