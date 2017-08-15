REMINDER: Last day to apply for antlerless deer licenses - WNEM TV 5

REMINDER: Last day to apply for antlerless deer licenses

Posted: Updated:
Source: DNR Source: DNR
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Hunters interested in going after antlerless deer are running out of time to apply for licenses.

The application period ends Tuesday, Aug. 15. Hunters may apply for one license in any open Deer Management Unit statewide. The nonrefundable fee is $5.

Hunters can seek either one private-land or one public-land license online, or at any authorized license agent or DNR Customer Service Center.

Any leftover antlerless deer licenses not issued in the drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 5 until license quotas are met.

Antlerless deer license quotas for each unit can be found here

Drawing results will be posted there beginning Aug. 28.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.