REMINDER: Last day to apply for antlerless deer licenses

Hunters interested in going after antlerless deer are running out of time to apply for licenses.

The application period ends Tuesday, Aug. 15. Hunters may apply for one license in any open Deer Management Unit statewide. The nonrefundable fee is $5.

Hunters can seek either one private-land or one public-land license online, or at any authorized license agent or DNR Customer Service Center.

Any leftover antlerless deer licenses not issued in the drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 5 until license quotas are met.

Antlerless deer license quotas for each unit can be found here.

Drawing results will be posted there beginning Aug. 28.

