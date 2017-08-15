Crash that closed SB I-475 cleared - WNEM TV 5

Crash that closed SB I-475 cleared

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash that closed part of SB I-475 in Genesee County on Tuesday morning has cleared.

The crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. after Atherton Road, Exit 5. It cleared at around 10:41 a.m., according to Mi Drive.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

