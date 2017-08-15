GM to invest in STEM program, local students

You can celebrate science and technology by taking a tour of a newly renovated factory in Mid-Michigan.

General Motors is hosting a special even Tuesday afternoon at the Durant-Dort Factory 1 plant in Flint where the automaker plans to announce a donation to Flint-area STEM organizations

Not only will you get a firsthand look at the never seen facility, but you also have a chance to get your hands on a free goodie bag!

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

