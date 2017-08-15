Woman shot, killed in Flint

Authorities say they have no suspects after a woman was shot and killed in the city of Flint.

Flint Police received a call about 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for reports of a woman who was shot in the 700 block of E. McClellan.

When officers arrived they found the woman dead on scene.

No further details were released and investigators have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, please call D/Sgt. Jennings at 810-237-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.