Aid possible for Saginaw County residents & businesses following June flood

The Saginaw County Office of Emergency Management wants Saginaw County residents to know there may be aid available to help deal with the impact of that massive flooding in June.

While Saginaw County is not eligible for FEMA funds to help with the June 22-27 flooding, residents and businesses in the county that were impacted are eligible to apply for Small Business Association (SBA) loans.

According to the SBA, businesses and non-profit organizations may be eligible for up to $2 million in loans to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters may be eligible for loans up to $200,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, and up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.

You can apply online by clicking here.

Or call the SBA Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The filing deadline for physical property damage is October 2, 2017.

