Police warn of fraudulent search warrant

SAGINAW, MI

Police are warning residents to be on the look out for fraudulent search warrants.

The Saginaw Police Department received information from a city resident who received one of the search warrants.

The fake search warrant was attached to the resident's front door, police said.

When a search warrant is conducted by Saginaw police there is always a fully marked police vehicle and a uniformed officer, police said.

If you are ever suspicious of a search warrant you are asked to call 911.

If you believe you received one of the fake search warrants you are also asked to call 911.

