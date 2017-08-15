BREAKING: Police investigate after body found in vehicle

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found shortly after noon on a piece of property owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation in Buena Vista Township, according to Buena Vista Township Det. Greg Klecker.

The property is located next to a salvage yard on Hack Road.

The body was discovered by subcontractors hired by MDOT, Klecker said.

The subcontractors were hired to do environmental cleanup on the property and as the contractors were removing items they discovered the vehicle with the body inside, Klecker said.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department found skeletal remains inside the vehicle, MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

The crime lab is processing the scene.

