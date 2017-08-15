Is warmer weather coming?

Is summer weather returning to mid-Michigan?

Possibly.

We all know the weather can change at the drop of a hat here in the mitten state and while we have enjoyed average August temps the last few days we could be in for a late summer warm up in the near future.

The Climate Prediction center issued their 6-10 day temperature outlook and Michigan has a 60-70% chance for warmer than average temperatures.

Looking even farther ahead the 8-14 day outlook has Michigan under about a 50% chance for warmer than average temperatures.

Average temperatures for middle to late August range from about 78-80°. This of course is not a guarantee, but if the pattern holds we may see temps climbing above average for the end of the month.

Also it’s worth noting the percent does not mean it will be 60% warmer than normal, rather it means there is a 60% likely hood that temperatures will be warmer than the average even if it’s only by a few degrees.

Looking even farther ahead the CPC issues 3 month outlooks and just for fun I took a look at the September, October, November outlook and if you’re not a fan of the cold this may be for you as Michigan is expected to see above average temps for that time period.

Again this is by no means a guarantee, but simply a possible outlook based on climate data and future weather trends.

Along with the temperature outlook the Climate Prediction Center also has a precipitation outlook. In the near term the 6-10 day outlook in regards to precip shows a wetter pattern settling in for Michigan with about a 40-50% chance for above average precip.

On the flip side the 8-14 day outlook has Michigan under the gray swath. This simply means that we are neither expected to see above or below average precip.

Whether or not these pan out we will have to wait and see, but if you’re not ready to give up summer just yet don’t worry it looks like the warmer weather is here to stay!

