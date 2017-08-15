Police seek man who hung US flag with swastika over highway

The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man who hung an American flag with a swastika painted on it from an overpass over Interstate 196.

Police say officers were called to the overpass before 7 a.m. Monday on a report of a man who was seen hanging the flag from the overpass.

Officers removed the flag about 10 minutes later just after arriving on the scene.

Police say the suspect is described as a male in his 20s with black hair and wearing a leather jacket. He was seen walking in the grass down toward the highway.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.