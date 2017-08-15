Pinconning approves new contract for police department

After working for several weeks without one, the Pinconning Police Department now has a new contract.

The Pinconning City Council approve the contract 7-0 at Tuesday's meeting.

The only change from the previous contract was the addition of two personal days, Pinconning City Manager Andrew Niedzinski said.

City council and the police department agreed to a three year contract without a wage increase. The city will also hire a part-time officer, Niedzinski said.

There is currently one full-time officer for the city.

>>Read TV5's previous story on the issue<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.