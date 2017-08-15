Day-care operator strikes deal after 1-year-old's death

A day-care provider has pleaded no contest to attempted child neglect, four months after a 1-year-old boy died at her home in western Michigan.

Keysha Collins will be on probation for a year under a deal struck Friday in Muskegon County court. She's not accused of injuring Korey Brown, but authorities said she failed to properly supervise children.

The toddler who died was found unresponsive by his mother in April.

The Muskegon Chronicle says Collins' home in Muskegon was licensed for 12 children, including some who stayed overnight.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.