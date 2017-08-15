A winning Wednesday

Tuesday certainly turned out to be quite the beauty across Mid-Michigan. We got Monday's sun and warm temperatures, but managed to shed the showers and thunderstorms. Things will continue to break our way on Wednesday, but we'll see storms again before the week is through.

Tonight

Scattered evening clouds will begin to fade away after sunset, leaving our skies generally clear overnight. The only clouds we see may come in for form of some high cirrus spilling over from a weakening complex of storms in Iowa.

Without the threat of any wet weather, it will be a perfect night to open the windows! Overnight lows will slip to the middle and upper 50s in most locations, making for some great sleeping weather! The only potential blemish on the night may come in the form of some isolated fog thanks to the cooling temperatures and lack of wind.

Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan

Wednesday

A small pocket of high pressure will maintain control of our weather for most of Wednesday as it begins to slide east. This will keep showers and storms out of the picture in favor of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Expect a smooth commute all day, with pleasant weather for the continuation of events like Back to the Bricks, the Midland County Fair, or Cheeseburger in Caseville. Speaking of pleasant, that's exactly where our daytime highs will wind up. Another round of upper 70s and low 80s is on the way.

If you're planning a trip out on the Bay, be sure to check the latest Marine Forecast!

Clouds will surreptitiously retake control of the skies on Wednesday night as our next storm system begins to approach from the Plains. Even so, storms are likely to hold off until Thursday. Wednesday night's lows will remain milder in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday

A strengthening low pressure system will emerge from the Plains into Wisconsin on Thursday, pushing a warm front out ahead of it. Despite the overcast skies spilling into Michigan, the warm front will bring temperatures back into the low 80s along with a notable increase in humidity.

A few thunderstorms will be possible by late-morning with the passage of the warm front, but a more substantial wave of rain and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday afternoon. Cloud cover will provide a limiting factor on heating at the surface, but the approach of a cold front will inject enough instability to put afternoon storms on the stronger side. Isolated severe storms will also be possible with strong winds as the primary threat.

Be sure to check back for updates to the forecast, and any weather alerts that come in to the First Warn 5 Weather Center.

